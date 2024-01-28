Congress, DMK Hold 'Very Satisfactory' Talks For Lok Sabha Poll Alliance

Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK held its first round of talks with key ally Congress on Sunday for the Lok Sabha polls, a meeting described as "very satisfactory" by the grand old party.

After the meeting with DMK leaders at the party's headquarters 'Anna Arivalayam', Tamil Nadu Congress Committee President K S Alagiri briefed reporters, stating that the discussions revolved around potential candidates and campaign strategies aimed at securing seats in the parliamentary elections.

He said the first round of talks with the DMK was very satisfactory and they would soon take things forward.

Congress leaders Salman Khurshid, Mukul Wasnik, AICC in-charge for Tamil Nadu Ajoy Kumar, and Congress Legislature Party leader K Selvaperunthagai participated in negotiations.

DMK's T R Baalu, addressing reporters after the seat-sharing discussions, indicated that the preliminary talks had concluded, and the next round would follow soon.

Responding to a query, the DMK treasurer and MP clarified that neither had the Congress party submitted a "list of preferred seats", nor had the DMK sought one.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the DMK and its allies secured 38 out of the 39 LS seats in Tamil Nadu, of which the Congress won 9 of the 10 segments it contested.

On speculation about the Congress expecting more seats, he stated that it is natural for all alliance partners, including the DMK, to try and contest from the maximum number of seats. "When several parties form part of an electoral alliance, all partners should be accommodated," he remarked.

Regarding the prospects of new parties joining the DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu, Baalu welcomed any outfit that "does not seek LS seats." When asked specifically about the possibility of Makkal Needhi Maiam, led by actor-politician Kamal Haasan, joining the alliance, he claimed he was "not aware" of such developments.

DMK General Secretary Duraimurugan had on January 19 announced that a committee led by party Treasurer Baalu would hold talks with allies on seat-sharing.

Principal Party Secretary K N Nehru, Deputy General Secretaries I Periyasamy, K Ponmudi and A Raja, who is also an MP, were present during the committee's discussions, along with panel member MRK Panneerselvam.

