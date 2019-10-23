Congress Dissolves Its Gujarat Unit, New Body To Be Formed Soon

The Congress president has approved the proposal for dissolving the panel of office bearers and executive committee of Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee.

All India | | Updated: October 23, 2019 21:12 IST
The Gujarat unit of the party would be revamped. (File)


New Delhi: 

The Congress today dissolved its Gujarat unit, but asked the Pradesh Congress Committee chief Amit Chavda to continue on his post.

The PCC president will remain unchanged, an official communication from AICC general secretary organisation KC Venugopal said.

The Gujarat unit of the party would be revamped and a new body would be formed soon, sources said, but the dates have not been announced.



