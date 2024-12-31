"He Is Our Dalit Leader": Congress Dismisses Demand For Priyank Kharge's Resignation

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has rejected BJP's demand for the resignation of state minister Priyank Kharge and said party leaders "know his integrity".

"We know the integrity of Priyank Kharge, the investigation is going on. No question of anyone resigning. Priyank Kharge is our Dalit leader. It is not possible (to hand over the case to CBI). We know how CBI works. Our police and officials are capable of doing the investigation," Mr Shivakumar said.

Priyank Kharge is son of Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge

He was responding to a query about Karnataka BJP chief BY Vijayendra's remarks that that Bidar contractor's alleged suicide case should be handed over to CBI and Priyanka Kharge should resign. .

"Many leaders and others take pictures with us, does it mean we have a relation with them? Our government is clean, they (BJP) don't have anything, that's why they're speaking in this way," Mr Shivakumar said.

"BJP government gave only my case to CBI...Priyank Kharge is our government's vocal minister, he's a Dalit leader who is emerging and he's doing best in IT and BT, that's why they're trying all this, it's not the case for CBI, I have read all about CBI when they sent me to jail, we know how CBI working, our police and officials are capable to do the investigation," he added.

Earlier Priyank Kharge strongly criticized the BJP for allegedly politicizing the suicide of a contractor in Bidar.

Speaking on the tragic incident, Kharge stated that the situation is clear and the views of both the contractor and the accused should be thoroughly investigated.

"It's very clear that BJP is trying to politicise a suicide by a contractor. It is clear that the contractor has a view about the incident and the accused has a view about the incident," Kharge said in his statement.

He emphasized the importance of an impartial investigation to uncover the truth behind the incident. Kharge also pointed out that the BJP's reaction was politically motivated, asserting that the party's previous tenure had seen several contractor suicides."The BJP can do whatever it wants. Everyone knows what they did and how many contractors committed suicide during their tenure," he added.

Vijayendra Yediyurappa has attacked the Congress alleging that Sachin, a contractor from Bidar, died by suicide due to harassment and threats from Priyank Kharge's close aide Raju Kapanur. He claimed that Sachin left behind a detailed letter highlighting his ordeal.

