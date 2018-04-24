Congress Demands Arrest Of BJP Leader For Derogatory Post On Rahul Gandhi Bhima Mandavi apologised for the post and blamed his social media assistants for it.

Share EMAIL PRINT A photo posted by Bhima Mandavi went viral on social media before it was deleted from his Facebook page. Raipur: "An objectionable picture with derogatory remarks about Congress president Rahul Gandhi, posted on the Facebook page of BJP leader and former Chhattisgarh MLA Bhima Mandavi, led the opposition party to demand his arrest on Monday.



Bhima Mandavi apologised for the post and blamed his social media assistants for it.



The picture showed a child urinating on Rahul Gandhi's photograph, and the accompanying caption said the Congress president was 'dividing Hindus' and his family looted the country.



The picture went viral on social media platforms on Monday before it was deleted from Bhima Mandavi's Facebook page.



"This should not have happened. Although I didn't post the picture myself but those who handle my social media profiles posted it, I have already apologised for it," Mr Mandavi told PTI.



Two or three people handle his social media accounts and he was looking into the matter to find out who posted this objectionable picture, he said.



Congress workers staged a protest over the issue outside the state BJP office in Raipur.



"The BJP should apologise publicly for this derogatory post. The post has exposed the low mentality of the ruling party leader," state Congress's chief spokesperson Sushil Anand Shukla said.



It showed BJP's frustration due to the increasing popularity of Rahul Gandhi, he said, demanding Bhima Mandavi's immediate arrest.



"An objectionable picture with derogatory remarks about Congress president Rahul Gandhi, posted on the Facebook page of BJP leader and former Chhattisgarh MLA Bhima Mandavi, led the opposition party to demand his arrest on Monday.Bhima Mandavi apologised for the post and blamed his social media assistants for it.The picture showed a child urinating on Rahul Gandhi's photograph, and the accompanying caption said the Congress president was 'dividing Hindus' and his family looted the country.The picture went viral on social media platforms on Monday before it was deleted from Bhima Mandavi's Facebook page."This should not have happened. Although I didn't post the picture myself but those who handle my social media profiles posted it, I have already apologised for it," Mr Mandavi told PTI.Two or three people handle his social media accounts and he was looking into the matter to find out who posted this objectionable picture, he said.Congress workers staged a protest over the issue outside the state BJP office in Raipur. "The BJP should apologise publicly for this derogatory post. The post has exposed the low mentality of the ruling party leader," state Congress's chief spokesperson Sushil Anand Shukla said.It showed BJP's frustration due to the increasing popularity of Rahul Gandhi, he said, demanding Bhima Mandavi's immediate arrest. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter