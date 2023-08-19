Confident Party Will Win 75 Seats In Chhattisgarh, Says State Congress Chief

Kumari Selja said Rahul Gandhi will come to Raipur for a party meeting

Chhattisgarh Congress in-charge Kumari Selja said that she was confident that Congress would win 75 seats in the state assembly elections.

Congress in-charge Kumari Selja said, "We know and looking at the enthusiasm that people have on the ground and we can say with full confidence that this time we have to win at least 75 seats. A report says that Chhattisgarh is a state where 40 lakh people rose above BPL, so you can imagine that the neediest has been taken care of by our government and in the same way every our government has given something or the other to every class to uplift them, so our target is to win at least 75."

On ticket distribution, Kumari Selja said that a schedule has been prepared and from August 17 onwards applications have been sent to the block.

She said, "On August 24 there will be a meeting in the block, till 26th all those applications will send their recommendation to the district. From 28 to 29 all the districts will hold their meeting and prepare their proposals and with all the applications they will get the proposal submitted in the state by 31st. After that there will be a meeting of our state election committee, on September 3 we will try to prepare the first list. On September 4, Ajay Maken will also come with General Secretary of AICC Venugopal. Our Screening Committee meeting will be held on the following date and then we will send our recommendations to the CEC. It is our endeavour that on the 6th the CEC is done as per the convenience of our leaders and in the first week the first list will be made public."

She further said that the first meeting was held today, along with the political affairs committee, and other committees that have been formed and their work should also go on smoothly, now their meetings will be held regularly.

She added, "Our program is going on from the ground below to the booth. that too will continue smoothly, our senior observer Pritam Singh is from Uttarakhand and 11 observers of parliamentary constituencies, will do their work and go to the ground and have a meeting with the people."

Kumari Selja said that Rahul Gandhi will come to Raipur and he will have a meeting as the youth today was looking towards Rahul Gandhi.

She added, "Looking at the present state of affairs in the country, the youth of the country see the ray of hope only in Rahul Gandhi. Rahul Gandhi likes to meet the youth, so he will have a conference on September 2. After this on September 8, our national president Mallikarjun Kharge, will be here. We have also invited Priyanka Gandhi."

