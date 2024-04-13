'Should Read Own History': Congress Chief Slams PM Over 'Muslim League' Jibe

Congress Chief said that BJP tries to "divide" country in the name of religion.

Hitting back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his recent remarks on Congress manifesto for Lok Sabha polls, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday said that the BJP leaders should first look at the history of their party and alleged that it tries to "divide" the country in the name of religion.

"They themselves were with the Muslim League. Their ideologue formed a government with the Muslim league in Bengal...they should read their own history...," Kharge told ANI

"In his (PM Modi) mind, there is only Hindu-Muslim...dividing the country in the name of religion, breaking the society. He has not read our manifesto properly. We have said that we would provide employment to the youth, give Rs one lakh to women annually, MSP guarantee to farmers, is that Muslim league? Mr Kharge asked.

PM has said in his Lok Sabha campaign speeches that Congress manifesto has imprint of the ideology of Muslim League.

Congress has made a slew of promises in its manifesto including a legal guarantee for MSP, 50 per cent reservation for women in government jobs, repealing Agnipath scheme, doubling GDP in next ten years, strengthening anti-defection law, restoring status quo ante with China, mobile phones for students from class IX to XII and amending the GST regime.

