Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge Dissolves Party Unit In UP

Mallikarjun Kharge has approved a proposal to dissolve pradesh, district and block committees of UP.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday dissolved the pradesh, district, city and block committees of the party's Uttar Pradesh unit with immediate effect.

The move comes months after the Lok Sabha polls and days after bypolls in the state in which the Congress did not field any candidates, supporting the Samajwadi Party and INDIA bloc allies on nine seats.

The move seems to be aimed at reorganising the state unit of the Congress and strengthening the party at the grassroots level.

Mr Kharge has approved a proposal to dissolve the pradesh, district, city and block committees of the party's Uttar Pradesh unit with immediate effect, a statement issued by Congress general secretary organisation K C Venugopal said.

The Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) is headed by Ajay Rai.

