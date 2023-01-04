Congress Chief M Kharge To Launch Congress Padayatra In Bihar On Thursday

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will launch the yatra from the Banka district. (File)

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will launch a state-wide padayatra of the party from Bihar's Banka district on Thursday.

The 1,200-km-long foot march will be on the lines of Bharat Jodo Yatra of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and will cover 17 districts, before concluding in Gaya. "The Congress president will flag off the padayatra from Mandar Parvat area in Banka on January 5. He is expected to reach the venue around 11.30 am, and after addressing the gathering, he will launch the padayatra," Bihar Congress media in-charge Rajesh Rathore told PTI.

"When the rally reaches Patna, a huge rally will be organised which will be addressed either by Sonia Gandhi or Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, depending upon their availability. Rahul Gandhi will be at a public meeting during the conclusion of the foot march. He will be through with Bharat Jodo Yatra by that time," he said.

The padayatra was earlier scheduled to be launched from December 28 but was later deferred. The Congress did not mention any reason for the deferment.

Senior Bihar Congress leaders and lawmakers will participate in the padayatra.

Bihar Congress has set up district-level committees, comprising senior party leaders, to oversee the preparation for the foot march.

The grand old party appealed to people from all walks of life to join hands in the Congress's fight against price rise, joblessness and social distrust.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has already made it clear that his JD(U) will not participate in the padayatra of Congress, which is an alliance partner in the 'Mahagathbandhan' government in the state.

Lalu Prasad's RJD, the largest constituent of the ruling Grand Alliance government, said his party has also not taken any decision on joining the foot march.

