Congress Candidate In Odisha Dies Three Days After He Was Shot

The attackers had slit the throat of Manoj Jena, police said. (Representational image)

Congress candidate from Aska Assembly seat in Odisha's Ganjam district, Manoj Jena who was shot by unknown people three days ago succumbed to injuries during treatment, police said on Saturday.

At least four men on a motorcycle fired at the 37-year-old Congress leader in Lanjipalli area under Baidyanathpur police station limits in Ganjam district on Wednesday evening.

After firing, the miscreants had slit the throat of Mr Jena, police said.

Mr Jena was admitted at MKCG Medical College and Hospital here and then shifted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar, but he succumbed his injuries on Friday, police said.

The incident happened when Mr Jena was going to his village Nuagaon for preparation of counting of votes, a police officer said.

Meanwhile, police seized a revolver and a motorcycle, suspected to have been used by the assailants, near Golantara road, he said.

Mr Jena contested for the first time from the Aska Assembly seat on Congress ticket. He lost the election to BJD candidate Manjula Swain.