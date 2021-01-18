Congress Calls 12-Hour Shutdown In Tripura To Protest Attack On State Chief

The attack on Pijush Biswas took place outside the Congress' field office in Bishalgarh.

The Congress in Tripura has called a 12-hour shutdown in the state to protest the attack on top opposition leaders allegedly by BJP supporters in the state. The protest call comes just hours after state Congress chief Pijush Biswas suffered minor injuries after his vehicle was attacked while he was on his way to attend a party meeting.

The attack on Mr Biswas took place outside the Congress' field office in Bishalgarh, which is around 20 km from state capital Agartala, on Sunday morning.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) condemned the attacks and has demanded an inquiry into the incident. The BJP has also claimed that the attack on state Congress Chief was a result of 'internal fights' within the party.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, anti-social elements vandalised the residence of Rajya sabha MP from Tripura and senior CPM leader Jharna Das Baidya in state capital Agartala.

CPM has also alleged that ahead of the incident at Ms Baidya home, BJP workers tried to disrupt a meeting held by two wings of the party - the DYFI and SFI at Badhargaht badharghta area of state capital Agartala, on Sunday.

Top police officials have added that they have received separate police complaint of both the attacks on political leaders.