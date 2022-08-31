Congress's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' Aims To Listen To The People: Jairam Ramesh

Jairam Ramesh was addressing the press conference on the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Chennai. (File)

The Congress's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' will not be a "speaking" yatra but a listening one where Rahul Gandhi will not give speeches but listen to various sections of the society, senior party leader Jairam Ramesh said today.

Rahul Gandhi will embark on the padayatra, a foot march, covering about 3,500 km from Kanykumari in Tamil Nadu to Kashmir over about 150 days, on September 7. The yatra will traverse through different parts of the country.

Addressing reporters, AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the aim of the party was to unite India, against BJP's 'divide India. It was the "biggest political mobilisation" undertaken by the party and factors like social polarisation, economic inequality and concentration of powers with the Centre were reasons behind Rahul Gandhi embarking on the foot march, he said.

"Rahul Gandhi is not going to give speeches, he is going to listen," to members of civil society including the Dalits and Adivasis, Mr Ramesh added.

"The Bharat Jodo yatra is not a speaking yatra," but a listening one where Rahul Gandhi will keenly listen to the people, he added.

"The BJP believes in Bharat todo (divide India).. the Congress believes in Bharat jodo (unite India)," he said and asserted Rahul Gandhi will cover the entire distance by foot.

"This is a public, open, transparent excercise," he said, adding, therefore all like-minded persons are being invited to join Gandhi.

After addressing a massive public rally on September 7 in Kanyakumari, Rahul Gandhi will start the actual walk from the next morning, Jairam Ramesh said, adding, about 23 km would be covered a day in two shifts.

TNCC chief KS Alagiri said DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin will join Rahul Gandhi at Kanyakumari and handover the Indian national flag to the Congress leader.

Various alliance party leaders will attend the public meeting to be addressed by Rahul Gandhi.



