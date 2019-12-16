Congress Behind Unrest, Proves Citizenship Law Is 1,000% Correct: PM Modi

PM Modi claimed that opposition was providing tacit support to the violent protests.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday accused the Congress and its allies of raising a storm over citizenship law, asserting that the opposition parties were fuelling unrest and arson over the issue in several parts of the country.

"The Congress and its allies are stoking fire over the Citizenship Act, but people of Northeast have rejected violence. Actions of the Congress prove that all decisions taken in Parliament are correct," he said.

"The country is watching; people''s faith has been cemented in Modi after the Bill was cleared by Parliament. Their (Opposition) actions reflect that the decision to pass Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Parliament is 1000 per cent correct," the prime minister said during an election rally in Dumka.

Without mentioning any community, PM Modi said those "fanning the fire" could be identified by their clothes. "People who are setting fire (to property) can be seen on TV... They can be identified by the clothes they are wearing," he said.

The prime minister claimed that opposition was providing tacit support to the violent protests that erupted in the Northeast and West Bengal over the amended Act.

Condemning the overseas protests by the grand old party, he said, "For the first time, the Congress did what Pakistanis has been doing for long."

Protests have been raging across the entire Northeast region and West Bengal over the amended Citizenship Act, as people fear that it might exacerbate the problem of illegal immigration. Muslims across the country have joined the agitation, apprehending that the move could be a precursor to country-wide implementation of National Register for Citizens.

Listing the achievements of the BJP governments at the Centre and the state, the PM said, "I am your sevak (servant). I have come here to give an account of the development work done by our party in the state."