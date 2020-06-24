Congress Behaving Irresponsibly, Weakening Soldiers' Morale: BJP

Mr Nadda alleged that a Congress leader had secretly met the Chinese Ambassador (File)

The Congress is behaving "very irresponsibly" and weakening the morale of soldiers by its statements at a time when the country is in the midst of a stand-off with China in Ladakh, BJP president JP Nadda said on Tuesday.

Addressing party workers in Assam digitally from Delhi, Mr Nadda claimed that the BJP had always stood with the government on issues of national security when it was in opposition.

"It is sad that the opposition is only indulging in mud-slinging. It is very irresponsible. We were also in opposition for a very long time, but we stood by (Jawaharlal) Nehru in 1962, (Lal Bahadur) Shashtri in 1965 and Indira Gandhi in 1971.

"But now you see. Kargil or Ladakh -- they are only busy in mud-slinging. The Congress is weakening the morale of the soldiers by their statements," he said.

Without naming anyone, Mr Nadda alleged that a Congress leader had secretly met the Chinese Ambassador to India during the Doklam stand-off between the two neighbours.

In a tweet earlier, Mr Nadda had accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of secretly going to the Chinese embassy during the Doklam stand-off.

"You ask for proof of surgical strikes, air strikes -- what is this? How can a country run like this? We need to give a befitting reply to them (Congress) and our party workers need to expose them in front of the people," he added.

The BJP chief alleged that India was infamous on the world stage for corruption during the six decades after Independence.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi "finished the incomplete works of 60 years in just six years. He has been able to bridge the gap of 60 years in six years", Mr Nadda said.

"There was policy paralysis. Nobody knew who the PM was -- was he operating from 7 Race Course Road (Prime Minister''s official residence) or from somewhere else," Mr Nadda said in an apparent reference Congress chief Sonia Gandhi.