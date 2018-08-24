Congress Appoints Alpesh Thakor As Congress Secretary For Bihar

OBC leader Alpesh Thakor was appointed as the secretary for Bihar. (File Photo)

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday appointed nine AICC secretaries for several states, including Gujarat MLA and OBC leader Alpesh Thakor, as the secretary for Bihar.

Mr Gandhi also appointed Aditi Singh, MLA Raebareli Sadar (Uttar Pradesh), as General Secretary of All India Mahila Congress (AIMC).

Ex-MLC Sanjay Dutt has been appointed the AICC Secretary for the state of Tamil Nadu, MLA Shakeel Ahmad Khan as the secretary for Jammu and Kashmir, Rajesh Dhamani as the secretary for Uttarakhand.

BP Singh, Mohd. Jawaid and Sarat Raut have been appointed AICC secretaries for West Bengal and Challa Vamshi Chand Reddy and BM Sandeep have been appointed AICC secretaries for Maharashtra.

The announcements were made by AICC General Secretary in-charge of organisation Ashok Gehlot.