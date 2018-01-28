Congress Announces Candidates For 2 Seats In Madhya Pradesh Bypolls Mahendra Singh Yadav will contest the Kolaras seat and Brajendra Singh Yadav the Mungaoli seat, Congress leader Janardan Dwivedi said in a statement.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday approved the names of party candidates for by-elections to two Madhya Pradesh Assembly seats.



The bypolls were necessitated due to the death of sitting Congress MLAs Mahendra Singh Kalukheda from Mungaoli and Ram Singh Yadav from Kolaras.



Both segments are in Guna Lok Sabha constituency, the pocket borough of Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia.



