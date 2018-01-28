Congress Announces Candidates For 2 Seats In Madhya Pradesh Bypolls

Mahendra Singh Yadav will contest the Kolaras seat and Brajendra Singh Yadav the Mungaoli seat, Congress leader Janardan Dwivedi said in a statement.

All India | | Updated: January 28, 2018 00:23 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Congress Announces Candidates For 2 Seats In Madhya Pradesh Bypolls

Both segments are in Guna Lok Sabha constituency of Madhya Pradesh. (File)

New Delhi:  Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday approved the names of party candidates for by-elections to two Madhya Pradesh Assembly seats.

Mahendra Singh Yadav will contest the Kolaras seat and Brajendra Singh Yadav the Mungaoli seat, Congress leader Janardan Dwivedi said in a statement.

Comments
Close [X]
The bypolls were necessitated due to the death of sitting Congress MLAs Mahendra Singh Kalukheda from Mungaoli and Ram Singh Yadav from Kolaras.

Both segments are in Guna Lok Sabha constituency, the pocket borough of Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Trending

Madhya Pradesh Assembly BypollsCongress

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
DavosPM ModiBudget 2018PadmaavatICC Under-19 World CupSouth Africa vs IndiaIPL Auction 2018Price ComparisonDeals

................................ Advertisement ................................