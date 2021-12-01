'Congratulations To Our Alumnus': IIT Bombay To Twitter's New CEO Parag Agrawal

Parag Agrawal replaces Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey.

IIT Bombay has congratulated its alumnus Parag Agrawal after he was appointed the CEO of Twitter on Monday. Mr Agrawal got his B.Tech degree in computer science and engineering back in 2005 from the institute.

“Congratulations to our alumnus Dr Parag Agrawal for being appointed the new CEO of Twitter. Dr Agrawal obtained his B.Tech. degree in computer science and engineering from IIT Bombay in 2005. He started working at Twitter in 2011 and became the CTO in 2017," IIT Bombay said in a tweet.

Many people have commented on the post, congratulating Mr Agrawal. “I hope he gives back something to the place which provided him with the infrastructure to succeed in life. Congratulations,” said a user.

At 37, Parag Agrawal is the youngest CEO among the top 500 companies in the world. Mr Agrawal did his PhD in computer science from Stanford University in 2011 before joining Twitter.

Several top Indians, who now lead Silicon Valley companies, have graduated from the IITs and other top institutions in India. For instance, Sundar Pichai, the chief executive officer of Alphabet Inc, the parent company of Google, studied at IIT Kharagpur. Satya Nadella, the chairman and CEO of Microsoft, has a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from Mangalore University. Arvind Krishna, the chairman and CEO of IBM, studied at the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur.

Parag Agrawal replaces Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey. Previously, in his four-year role as CTO, Mr Agrawal oversaw Twitter's engagement with blockchain and other decentralised technologies.