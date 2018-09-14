PM Modi, At Muslim Event, Praises Work Done By Dawoodi Bohras In Gujarat

PM Narendra Modi addressed a gathering of Dawoodi Bohra Muslims in Madhya Pradesh's Indore

Praising the Dawoodi Bohra Muslim community for its contribution to the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today that the concept of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', the world is one family, gives India an identity different from all other countries.

The prime minister was speaking at a function organised by the Dawoodi Bohra community at the Saifee Mosque, where its religious head, Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, was present.

"The concept of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam gives a distinct identity to India from the rest of the world and the Bohra community is an example of it," he said.

PM Modi is the first prime minister to address a religious congregation of Dawoodi Bohras, who are a sect among Shia Muslims. On this day, the sect marks the Ashara Mubaraka, an annual gathering to remember and honour Prophet Mohammad and the martyrdom of his grandson Imam Husayn.

The prime minister said that the community had always worked for peace and had also once worked with Mahatma Gandhi.

"My relationship with the Bohra community goes way back. I always felt at home with them. Even today the doors are all open for them," Prime Minister Modi said, talking about the Bohra community in his home state Gujarat.

"Due to your contribution, many villages in Gujarat received drinking water. The community contributed to development in Gujarat," he said.

PM Modi also praised the Bohras for their honesty in trade and business and remarked that they had set an example for others.

(With inputs from PTI)

