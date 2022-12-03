Watch: Computer Baba Joins Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra

Computer Baba particiaped in the Bharat Jodo yatra led by Rahul Gandhi in Madhya Pradesh.

Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed from Mahudiya in Madhya Pradesh this morning. Joining the mega foot march today were senior Congress leader Kamal Nath as well as Namdev Das Tyagi, who is more popularly known as Computer Baba. Both were seen talking and walking with Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi.

#WATCH | Congress party's Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed from Mahudiya in Madhya Pradesh this morning. Senior party leader Kamal Nath and Namdev Das Tyagi, popularly known as Computer Baba, also joined the yatra today.



This is the 87th day of the yatra since it started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7. The aim of the yatra is to "unite India; to come together and strengthen our nation."

The 3,750 km-long march led by planned route, started from Kanyakumari, the southernmost tip of mainland India will end at Srinagar, in the extreme north of the country.

The march has attracted large crowds in the areas that it passes through, with Bollywood celebrities like Swara Bhasker, Pooja Bhatt, Riya Sen, and Rashmi Desai making an appearance in the yatra.