Complete Disregard Of All Mutually Agreed Norms By Chinese Forces: Centre

The Chinese troop buildup in Ladakh's Galwan Valley is the "heart of the matter" the foreign ministry said today regarding last week's clash in the area in which 20 soldiers died and more than 70 were injured. The build-up, the ministry said, was in violation of the agreement of June 6, when both sides had agreed to "respect" the Line of Actual Control -- the de facto border between the two nations -- and do anything that might alter the status quo".

"While there have been occasional departures in the past, the conduct of Chinese forces this year has been in complete disregard of all mutually agreed norms," the ministry said in a very strong statement today.

The detailed statement came following days of Chinese assertion that India is to be blamed the June 15 violence.

"At the heart of the matter is that since early May, the Chinese side has been amassing a large contingent of troops and armaments along the LAC. This is not in accordance with the provisions of our various bilateral agreements, especially the key 1993 Agreement on the Maintenance of Peace and Tranquility along the Line of Actual Control in the India-China Border Areas," the foreign ministry said.

The agreement, it said, notes that 'each side will keep its military forces in the areas along the line of actual control to a minimum level compatible with friendly and good neighbourly relations between the two countries'.