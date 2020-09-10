Kangana Ranaut Used 'Foul Language' Against Uddhav Thackeray: Complaint

Kangana Ranaut is fighting the demolition of her Mumbai office at the Bombay High Court.

A complaint has been filed against actor Kangana Ranaut for allegedly using foul language against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, the police said Thursday evening.

Ms Ranaut, who is fighting the demolition of her Mumbai office at the Bombay High Court, had hit out at Mr Thackeray over that in a video in which she addressed him as "tu" (you).

"Uddhav Thackeray, tujhe kya lagta hai? (what do you think?) That you colluded along with the film mafia, demolished my home and took revenge on me? My home was demolished today, your arrogance will crumble tomorrow," Kangana Ranaut said.

"This is the wheel of time, remember, it never stays the same," warned the 33-year-old actor, hours after Mumbai's civic body BMC demolished what it called illegal alternations at her office in Pali Hills.

The outspoken actor's fight with Maharashtra's ruling Shiv Sena started over her criticism of the Mumbai police and state government's handling of the Sushant Singh Rajput death case and her comment that she didn't feel safe in the city anymore.

The fight escalated when, in response to Sena leaders asking her to "stay out", Kangana Ranaut said "Mumbai was feeling like Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK)".