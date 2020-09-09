'Uddhav Thackeray, Tujhe Kya Lagta Hai...': Kangana Ranaut's Message

Actor Kangana Ranaut today hit out at Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray over the demolition at her office in Mumbai in a video in which she addresses him as "tu" (you).

"Uddhav Thackeray, tujhe kya lagta hai? (what do you think?) My home was demolished today, your arrogance will crumble tomorrow," Kangana Ranaut said.

"Thus is the wheel of time, it keeps changing."

She also pledged to make a film on Kashmiri Pandits, saying she finally understood what they must have suffered.

"I vow to this country that I will make a film not only on Ayodhya but also Kashmir. I knew what Kashmiri Pandits went through, I felt it too today."