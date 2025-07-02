Company Used Old Machinery Despite Requests, Shows FIR In Telangana Plant Blast

Sigachi Industries Ltd had been using outdated machinery, and workers were compelled to operate it, the FIR registered against the management stated. The explosion at the firm's Pashamylaram unit two days ago left 36 dead and a nearly equal number injured.

The Sangareddy police, based on a complaint by a family member of one of the victims, on Monday registered an FIR against the factory management in connection with the explosion under Sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 110 (attempting to commit culpable homicide), and 117 (Voluntarily causing grievous hurt) of BNS.

"The complainant's father and other employees of the Sigachi company already informed the Sigachi Company management several times regarding change of machinery as they are too old and every possibility of danger may occur and cause heavy loss to the property and men," the FIR said.

But those fell on the deaf ears of the company management, and they continued using the old machinery, as a result of which an explosion occurred in the unit, the FIR further said, citing the complainant.

The complaint was lodged by Yashwanth Rajanala, whose father, Rajanala Venkat Jagan Mohanwas an employee of Sigachi for the past 20 years.

Yashwanth further said his father had told the same to his family members several times. But no action from the company's side, he alleged.

On the fateful day at 11 am, Yashwanth's uncle (his father's younger brother, Ram Mohan Rao) called him and informed him that around 9.30 am, a fire accident had occurred at the Sigachi company. As a result, some workers died on the spot while others sustained severe burns.

He immediately rushed to the Government Area Hospital in Patancheru and identified his father's body lying there.

A senior official of the Telangana Fire Department earlier said the company has no NoC from the department. There were no adequate safety measures, including fire alarms and heat sensors in the plant.

"There is a process for obtaining a No Objection Certificate. It is an online process. Once any firm applies online, a committee will decide on it. This unit has not applied for any NOC and hence we have not issued," the official said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)