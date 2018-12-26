Committed To End Corruption, Got Christian Michel To India: PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi said his government got "raazdaar" Christian Michel extradited to India (File)

Asserting that his government is committed to curbing corruption, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday cited the extradition of AgustaWestland chopper scam accused Christian Michel from UAE to India to underscore his point.

"Our government is committed to fighting corruption," PM Modi said while inaugurating the country's largest rail-road bridge - The Bogibeel bridge, which will significantly reduce travel time between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

"Four years ago, nobody could even think that the biggest 'Raazdaar' (custodian of secrets) in the helicopter scam could be brought to India. But he has been brought here by our government," PM Modi said.

He was referring to the extradition of Christian Michel from the UAE earlier this month in connection with irregularities in Rs 3,600 crore deal signed in 2010 for the purchase of 12 VVIP helicopters from AgustaWestland.

"On one hand under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana our government has given houses to more than 1.25 crore families while under the Benami Transactions Act we have seized Rs 5,000 crore worth bungalows and vehicles from the corrupt," he said.

Talking about infrastructure, Prime Minister Modi said that his government in the last four years has built three bridges over the Brahmaputra river that is equivalent to the total number of bridges made in the 60-70 years since independence.

Prime Minister Modi said: "The delayed infrastructure projects were adversely impacting India's development trajectory. When we assumed office, we added speed to these projects and worked towards their quick completion."

