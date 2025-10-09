Comet AI Finishes Ethics Course, Perplexity CEO Says "Don't Do This"

Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas has warned a techie after he used Comet AI to complete an online course.

Amrit Nigam, a web developer, shared a video on X showing Perplexity's Comet answering questions and finishing a Coursera course on "AI Ethics, Responsibility and Creativity."

The developer wrote, "Just completed my Coursera course," thanking Srinivas, Perplexity, and Comet AI.

Responding to the post, Srinivas said, "Absolutely don't do this."

Absolutely don't do this https://t.co/gwR2opE32r — Aravind Srinivas (@AravSrinivas) October 8, 2025

The post soon went viral.

A user wrote, "It's either Perplexity limits this, or people will continue to do it. Telling someone "don't do this" is just shouting into the void."

Another wrote, "what is the purpose of getting the course and do not complete it by yourself?"

Someone said, "this is one of the major reasons why students are using comet - weekly quizzes, assignments & mundane stuff."

Perplexity AI's Comet is a web browser, which uses artificial intelligence to make browsing easier and smarter. It was launched in July and became free for everyone in October. Comet can summarise web pages, conduct research, write emails, and even complete tasks like booking hotels or filling out forms using simple commands. It also remembers your open tabs and browsing history to give a more personal experience.

The browser works on Windows and macOS, and a mobile version with voice commands is planned.

Earlier, Perplexity's Comet executed stock trades on Zerodha without manual intervention. A Reddit user shared that by giving a simple command, like "buy MOCAPITAL, qty: 50 on Zerodha", Comet completed the transaction automatically. The user also reported successfully applying for the LG Electronics IPO using a similar prompt.

Srinivas wrote on X, "Crazy, this is one of the most exciting things about Comet. The world of agents is here!"

This was made possible through Zerodha's Model Context Protocol (MCP), which allowed Comet to securely access the user's account and execute trades in real time.