Comedian Bharti Singh Moves High Court, Seeks Quashing Of Complaint

All three celebrities were summoned by the Amritsar police for questioning earlier this month.

Comedian Bharti Singh has moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court, seeking quashing of an FIR in which she along with actress Raveena Tandon and filmmaker Farah Khan was charged for allegedly hurting religious sentiments during a TV show.

The petition will come up for hearing before Justice Sudip Ahluwalia on January 27, said Ms Singh's counsel Abhinav Sood on Sunday.

In the petition, the comedian has sought the quashing of the FIR and a stay on the Punjab Police investigation.

Raveena, Farah and Bharti were booked by the Amritsar police in December on the basis of a complaint by Sonu Jafar, president of the Christian Front, Ajnala.

In the petition, Bharti submitted that no offence was made out against her under IPC Section 295-A.

On January 23, the high court had directed the Punjab Police to not take any "coercive steps" until March 25 against actor Raveena and Farah on their plea in which the duo had sought the quashing of the FIR in connection with a case.

