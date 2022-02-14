'Come For Talks': Rajnath Singh, In Manipur, Appeals To Insurgent Groups

Voting for the first phase of Manipur polls is on February 28, and the second phase is on March 5

The BJP is ready to hold dialogue with insurgent groups, underlined Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during a campaign stop in Manipur today.

The Union Minister steered clear of any commitment on the future of the controversial Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act or AFSPA in the region - at a time when opposition, as well as regional allies from Northeast, have made the repeal of AFSPA as a key poll plank.

"The terror outfits must come forward to talk to the government. Violence has to be stopped permanently to undertake the developmental projects and welfare schemes for the benefit of the people. The violence has been largely controlled in Manipur under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister N Biren Singh," he said.

Mr Singh added that after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government was formed at the Centre, the face and fortune of the Northeast is changing.

"In the last 70 years, Manipur and other North-East states were largely ruled by the Congress and it neglected the people. It was a clear reflection of Congress' mindset of anti-development and anti-North East mindset. Manipur got rail connectivity only after PM Narendra Modi took the initiative, he said.

"The BJP wants to take Manipur's developmental status to a new height within 15 years. After Narendra Modi became Prime Minister, the face of Manipur has been changed and the state is going forward to achieve a new future. Modi has a new vision for the all-around development of the Northeastern region. The projects relating to rail, road, and air connectivity are being implemented in mission mode," said Rajnath Singh.

The veteran leader said that the Congress party is not the main opponent of the BJP in Manipur.

"The Congress is not our (BJP) main opponent, not only in Manipur but across India. It has no relevance in Manipur, People have realized that the Congress party is not a force to reckon with anymore because of their ill-policies. Manipur has a lot of potential to become a developed state in India," he said.

