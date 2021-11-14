Colonel Killed With Family In Manipur Helped Civilians, 'Was Very Polite'

The family of Colonel Viplave Tripathi had celebrated Diwali this year in Manipur

Colonel Viplav Tripathi, who was killed in an ambush set by terrorists in Manipur's Churachanpur on Saturday, had taken his family to an official posting for the first time. His wife Anuja (36) and son Abir (5) besides four personnel of the Assam Rifles were also killed in the incident.

Col Tripathi, the Commanding Officer of Khuga Battalion of Assam Rifles, was a polite officer who was helpful to civilians, say local journalists.

"Their sacrifices will never be forgotten," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi while strongly condemning the attack near the border with Myanmar in Manipur.

Colonel Viplav Tripathi had gone to a forward camp and was returning when his convoy was ambushed, sources said.

"Justice will be delivered," said Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh, adding, massive combing operation has been started in the area.

The Tripathi family hails from Raigarh in Chhattisgarh.

The late officer's father, Subhash Tripathi (76) is a senior journalist and editor of the local Hindi daily 'Dainik Bayar' and mother Asha Tripathi is a retired librarian.

"The entire family had celebrated Diwali this year in Manipur, where Viplav was posted. His parents returned to Raigarh on November 6," his maternal uncle maternal Rajesh Patnaik was quoted saying by news agency PTI.

It was his grand-father who inspired Viplav to don the army uniform, said his uncle.

He graduated from the National Defence Academy (NDA), Khadakwasla and then joined the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun.

In 2001, he was commissioned as a lieutenant in the Kumaon Regiment in Ranikhet. He later passed a command course from the Defence Service Staff College (DSSC) Wellington.