'Sacrifices Will Never Be Forgotten': PM On Terror Attack On Assam Rifles

A colonel of the Assam Rifles, his wife and eight-year-old son and four soldiers were killed in a terror attack in Manipur's Churachanpur on Saturday. "Their sacrifices will never be forgotten," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly condemning the attack.

Strongly condemn the attack on the Assam Rifles convoy in Manipur. I pay homage to those soldiers and family members who have been martyred today. Their sacrifice will never be forgotten. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of sadness. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 13, 2021

The Commanding Officer of 46 Assam Rifles, Colonel Viplav Tripathy, had gone to a forward camp on Saturday and was returning when his convoy was ambushed near the border with Myanmar in Manipur, sources said.

"Justice will be delivered," said Chief Minister Biren Singh, adding, massive combing operation has been started in the area. "Justice will be delivered," he said.

The state forces and paramilitary troops are already on their job to track down the terrorists, Mr Singh wrote on Twitter.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed the BJP-led government at the Centre Modi government over the attack. "The terrorist attack on the army convoy in Manipur once again proves that the Modi government is not capable of protecting the nation. My condolences to the those killed in action and condolences to their families. The nation will remember your sacrifice," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh described the incident as a "cowardly" attack. "The nation has lost 5 brave soldiers including CO 46 AR and two family members," he tweeted.

This is the first time that civilians have died in an ambush in this remote area of the district. The location is an extremely remote village around 50 km from Churachandpur. No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack, however, Manipur-based terrorist group People's Liberation Army, or PLA, is believed to be behind the attack.

The Assam Rifles, a paramilitary force, is used for the maintenance of law and order in the northeast. It also guards the Indo-Myanmar border in the region.

Other Congress leaders, including Ashok Gehlot and Jairam Ramesh, also condemned the attack and demanded action against those behind it.

"Strongly condemn the cowardly attack on Assam Rifles convoy in Churachandpur, Manipur in which five brave personnel and two family members lost their lives. Salute their martyrdom and extend sincere condolences to the bereaved families," Rajasthan Chief Minister Gehlot said on Twitter.

"This is absolutely shocking and deeply saddening! Hope those responsible will be brought to justice soon," said former union minister Jairam Ramesh.