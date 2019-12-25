Schools In Haryana To Remain Closed Tomorrow Due To Cold Weather

A holiday has been declared for all government and private schools. (Representational)

Schools in Haryana will remain closed on Thursday as intense cold grips North India, officials said.

Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal announced that December 26 will be a holiday in all government and private schools.

In Haryana, day temperatures have been hovering between 11 and 15 degrees Celsius at most places, six to nine points below the normal.

The minimum temperature has been in the three degrees Celsius and seven degrees Celsius range, which is three to four points below the normal.

The weather department has predicted that severe cold will continue over the next couple of days.