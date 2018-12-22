Cold Wave Hits Rajasthan, Fatehpur Shekhawati At Minus 2.6 Degrees Celsius

Several parts of Rajasthan saw cold weather conditions continue on Saturday. (FILE PHOTO)

Several parts of Rajasthan saw cold weather conditions continue on Saturday with Fatehpur Shekhawati town recording a temperature of minus 2.6 degrees Celsius for the ninth consecutive day.

According to the weather department, the only hill station of the desert state Rajasthan, Mount Abu, recorded zero degree Celsius on Friday night.

In the last 24 hours, Churu recorded a minimum of 1.1 degrees Celsius followed by Sikar at 2, Bhilwara at 2.4, and Pilani at 2.7 degrees Celsius.

Officials at Agriculture Research Institute in Fatehpur Shekhawati said cold conditions prevailed in the area for the ninth day in a row, even as they predicted similar conditions over the next 24 hours.

On Saturday, towns like recorded Sriganganagar 4.3 degrees Celsius, Dabok 4.8 degrees Celsius, Kota 5.9 degrees Celsius, Bikaner 6.2 degrees Celsius, Jaipur 6.6 degrees Celsius, Jodhpur 8.1 degrees Celsius, Jaisalmer 8.4 degrees Celsius, and Ajmer 8.5 degrees Celsius respectively.

The maximum temperature was recorded in between 21 and 28 degrees Celsius in major cities of Rajasthan.