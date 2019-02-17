Cold Morning In Delhi, Fog Disrupts Trains Second Day In A Row

As many as 13 trains to Delhi are running late due to low visibility.

Delhi woke up to a cold, misty morning on Sunday with the minimum temperature settling at 12 degrees, two notches below the season's average.

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 20 degrees Celsius. The humidity level was recorded at 92 per cent.

Some places in the national capital were engulfed by heavy fog. Rest of the city saw moderate fog on Sunday. Clouds will partly cover the sky throughout the day with haze or smoke taking over by the evening, an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

As many as 13 trains to Delhi are running late due to low visibility. On Saturday too, 13 trains were delayed due to the fog.

The weatherman has predicted a cold day ahead and shallow to moderate fog on Monday morning. There is also a possibility of light rain on Monday.

The air quality in the capital improved due to strong surface winds with the air quality index (AQI) coming down to "poor" category after oscillating between "very poor" and "severe" for several weeks.

Skymet Weather, a private forecasting weather agency, has said, "Fog intensity is expected to improve from today morning. The Western Disturbance would soon approach the Western Himalayas Sunday and Monday onward, we can expect another wet spell to prevail over the regions for the following days."

(With inputs from PTI, ANI and IANS)