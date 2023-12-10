Cold Feet Led To Murder Of Rajput Leader's Killer? What CCTV Shows

Rajput leader and Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi was shot dead at his home in Rajasthan

An analysis of the CCTV footage of the killing of Rajput leader and Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi in Rajasthan has found something that could have given a new tangent to investigators. But this tangent is no longer possible as the man involved also died in the shooting.

One of the three shooters, identified as Naveen Singh Shekhawat, was killed in the crossfire. Police sources, however, said a closer look at the footage clearly indicated Shekhawat was on to something else - he apparently may have tried to prevent the shooting at the last minute.

When all the three shooters got up to shoot Gogamedi, Shekhawat is said to have developed cold feet and wanted to call off the murder and tried to stop the shooters, sources said.

He was, however, also shot dead as the killers could not afford to keep loose ends, sources said.

Shekhawat was very much involved in the murder as he had been gathering intelligence on Gogamedi and checking the surrounding of the Rajput leader's home for the final 'job', sources said.

What made him change his mind at the last minute is not known; however, he may have got some clarity on the repercussions their actions would bring, sources said.

The Rajput leader's sensational murder, caught on CCTV cameras, sparked massive protests in Rajasthan, which is going through a regime change after the BJP wrested power from the ruling Congress government in the recently held assembly election.

The BJP has sought a probe by the anti-terror group National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the murder.

Gangster Rohit Godara, closely associated with Goldie Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi's gangs, had claimed responsibility for the murder. The two gangs are linked to last year's murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

During initial investigation, a property dispute angle between Godara and Gogimedi had come to light. The question of caste equation is also being investigated.