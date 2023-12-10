How Gangster In Canada Hatched Plot To Murder Rajput Leader In Rajasthan

Virendra Charan was tasked with finding two shooters to kill Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi

How the conspiracy to kill Rajput leader and Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi unfolded step by step has been detailed for the first time, according to police sources.

On CCTV, Gogamedi was with four men at his Jaipur home on December 5, when suddenly, in the middle of a conversation, two of the men got up from their chairs and shot him.

Sources have said the mastermind of the plot to kill the Rajput leader was Rajasthan gangster Rohit Godara, who is suspected to be living in Canada and closely associated with Goldie Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi's gangs linked to last year's murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

Godara assigned the task of killing Gogamedi and the responsibility of hiring a shooter to his lieutenant, Virendra Charan, sources said.

Charan and Godara met in a jail in Rajasthan's Ajmer while serving time in a rape case.

Godara told investigators that Gogamedi had been instrumental in the filing of the rape case against him, for which he planned to take revenge, sources said.

Charan soon took advantage of Godara's anger and prepared him to killed Gogamedi.

Charan got his second shooter, Nitin Fauji, in jail. Fauji wanted to settle abroad, and so he sought advice from Charan, who assured of help once the 'job' was done, sources said.

Both shooters then made the plan to kill Gogamedi and kept in touch with Charan immediately before and after the killing, sources said.

Charan sent the guns to both the shooters in Jaipur through his network. The two later buried the guns near a hotel in the city, sources said. Police are working to recover the guns.

During initial investigation, a property dispute angle between Godara and Gogimedi had come to light. The question of caste equation is also being investigated.

The Rajput leader's sensational murder, caught on CCTV cameras, sparked massive protests in Rajasthan which is going through a regime change after the BJP wrested power from the ruling Congress government in the recently held assembly elections.

The BJP, which has come to power after the recently-concluded assembly election but is yet to swear in a Chief Minister in the state, sought a probe by the anti-terror group National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the murder.