2 Shooters Among 3 Arrested For Rajput Leader's Murder In Late-Night Op

Three men shot Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi multiple times on Tuesday

Three people, including two shooters, were arrested from Haryana yesterday for the brutal murder of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena Chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, officials have said.



The two shooters - Rohit Rathore and Nitin Fauji - were arrested from Chandigarh late last evening in a joint operation by the Delhi police and the Rajasthan police.

They were accompanied by one more associate, Udham Singh, who was also caught, officials said.

Police have arrested four people in the case so far.

On Saturday, Rajasthan police had arrested Ramveer Jat for allegedly helping the shooters - Rohit and Nitin - flee the spot on his bike and dropped them off at Ajmer Road

Three men shot Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi multiple times from point-blank range at his Jaipur home on Tuesday, after having tea with him. While one of them was killed in a crossfire, Rohit Rathore and Nitin Fauji had been on the run.

Gangster Rohit Godara, closely associated with Goldie Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi, had claimed responsibility for the murder.

Police said the shooters were in constant touch with Rohit Godara's close aide Virendra Chauhan after killing Mr Gogamedi - who had also been named in several criminal cases.

The shooters' recent location was traced through their mobile phones, as they had been making calls to Virendra Chauhan while they were on the run.

They have told the police that they first took a train to Hisar and then went to Manali with Udham Singh. They also stayed in Mandi for a day.

From Mandi, the three men came to Chandigarh where they were caught by police.

The Rajput leader's sensational murder, caught on CCTV cameras, sparked massive protests in Rajasthan which is going through a regime change after the BJP wrested power from the ruling Congress government in the recently held assembly elections.

Multiple teams were formed to find the shooters and police had also announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh each for any information that leads to their arrest.