'Coffee, Sambar-Vada': How Shivraj Chouhan Chose To Unwind After Campaign

After weeks of hectic campaigning for tomorrow's Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan chose to unwind by having a cup of coffee and snack along with his family members at an eatery in Bhopal.

Mr Chouhan has been criss-crossing the state along with others leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah, for the past many days to ensure that his party retains power in the state.

As the campaign schedule kept him occupied over the last many days, he decided to visit a coffee house at T T Nagar along with his wife and Sadhana and son Kartikey on the eve of the crucial election.

The trio ordered vada sambar and coffee and spent over an hour there.

"They visited the coffee house in the evening and spent more than an hour. Like common people, they chatted and laughed and enjoyed hot 'vada sambar' and steaming coffee," manager of the coffee house Kumaran said.

The chief minister paid a bill of Rs 300, he added.

As soon as the media got a whiff of Mr Chouhan's presence at the eatery, journalists rushed to the spot.

Talking to reporters later, he said he was confident that the BJP would come to power for the fourth consecutive time.

Just like this time, even on the eve of the 2013 Assembly polls, Mr Chouhan had visited the famous New Market area in the state capital with his family to feast on 'pani puri', one of his acquaintances said.

His party had swept the polls by winning 165 seats.

The ruling BJP and opposition Congress are locked in a fierce battle to gain majority in the 230-member House.