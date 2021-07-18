Kerala's Cochin International Airport Terminal To Be Converted To 3 Utility Blocks

The conversion of Cochin International Airport's Terminal 2 will begin next month.

The Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) has decided to convert Terminal-2, which is not in use now after the shifting of domestic operations to Terminal 1 from 2019, into three utility blocks catering to business jets, VVIPs and passengers on a short stay.

CIAL Managing Director S Suhas, said that the director board, chaired by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, had given in-principle approval for the conversion plan.

The conversion of Terminal 2 activity will begin next month.

"We are lining up several short-term, as well as long term projects for activating new revenue streams. The civil work of the five-star hotel project has gained momentum. The conversion of Terminal 2 is another ambitious idea to tap potential revenue. We plan to accommodate a Business Jet terminal, A VVIP safe house and a transit hotel in the sprawling Terminal 2, which stands unused now," Mr Suhas said in a release.

With the commissioning of the new terminal, the international flight operations were shifted from T1 to T3. Terminal 1 then underwent a renovation process and has been used for domestic operations since 2019. Terminal 2, with a built-up area of one lakh square feet, was previously used for the domestic operations and was then earmarked for future expansion.

A meeting convened by the Managing Director has finalized the blueprint, which envisages a cost-effective renovation of the interior into three blocks.

Thirty percent of the built-up area will be used for block one, which will be converted as an exclusive business jet terminal with three lounges. This terminal will cater to both international and domestic business jets,the release said. Exclusive areas for customs, immigration and security holding operations will be allotted.

Block-2 will have an area of 10,000 SQ FT is earmarked for a VVIP safe house.

"This concept will ensure a hassle-free movement of passengers during the VVIP movement," the release said. Block-3 will have an area of 60,000 square feet.

CIAL plans to build 50 budget rooms for passengers who intend short stays at the airport. The plan, the release said, was to apply the dynamic tariff concept wherein the rent will be calculated on an hour based scale. CIAL has planned several value addition projects which will be completed by 2022 so that the non-aero component of the revenue pie could be enhanced from the current 40 per cent to 60 per cent, it said.

