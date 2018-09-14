Coast Guard Vessel 'Vijaya' Commissioned To Watch Over Eastern Coast

The vessel will be based at Paradip in Odisha for extensive surveillance in the Exclusive Economic Zone.

The Indian Coast Guard commissioned the indigenously built patrol vessel 'Vijaya', fitted with advanced navigation and communication equipment, in the city today.

The 98-metre ship will be based at Paradip in Odisha for extensive surveillance in the Exclusive Economic Zone, an official release said.

Defence Secretary Sanjay Mitra and Coast Guard Director-General Rajendra Singh were present in the commissioning ceremony.

"The induction of this patrol vessel will give a fillip to the maritime protection of our vast coastline of eastern seaboard in general and the maritime states of Odisha and West Bengal in particular," it said.

'Vijaya' is capable of carrying limited pollution response equipment to contain oil spill in sea, besides, is equipped with a 30 mm gun with fire control system.

Commandant Harinder Jit Singh will head the ship, which will be manned by 12 officers and 91 men.

The ship is designed to carry one twin engine helicopter and four high speed boats, including two inflatable boats for boarding, search and rescue, law enforcement and maritime patrol operations.

The ICG currently has a fleet of 137 ships and 62 aircraft. Further, 61 ships are at various stages of construction at different Indian shipyards, the release said.

