Indian Coast Guard CGEPT Result 2025 For Stage 1 Released, Check Steps To Download

The final selection of candidates will be based on the merit list, which will be prepared region-wise for Navik (General Duty) and on an all-India basis for Yantrik.

Read Time: 2 mins
Indian Coast Guard CGEPT Result 2025: The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 269 posts.

Indian Coast Guard CGEPT Result 2025: The Indian Coast Guard has announced the Indian Coast Guard CGEPT Result 2025 for Stage 1. Candidates who appeared for the Combined Graduate Engineering Entrance Examination (CGEPT-01/2025) Stage 1 can now check their results by visiting the official website of the Indian Coast Guard using their login credentials.

Indian Coast Guard CGEPT Result 2025: Steps To Check

  • Visit the official website of the Indian Coast Guard.
  • On the homepage, click on the Indian Coast Guard CGEPT Result 2025 for Stage 1 link.
  • Enter your login credentials on the new page.
  • Submit the details to view your result on the screen.
  • Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

Candidates who qualify in stage 1 will be eligible to appear for stage 2. Stage 2 will be completed over 12 days at the designated centres and consists of qualifying examinations, where candidates are marked either provisionally as 'Pass' or 'Fail.'

Details of Stage 2

Stage 2 includes the following:
  • Assessment and Adaptability Test
  • Physical Fitness Test (PFT)
  • Document Verification
  • Recruitment Medical Examination

Selection Process

The final selection of candidates will be based on the merit list, which will be prepared region-wise for Navik (General Duty) and on an all-India basis for Yantrik. The merit list will take into account performance in all four stages of the selection process.

Recruitment Overview

  • Registration Dates: June 13, 2024, to July 3, 2024
  • Total Vacancies: 260 posts for Navik (General Duty) and 9 posts for Yantrik

For further details and updates, candidates are advised to visit the official website of the Indian Coast Guard.

