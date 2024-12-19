Indian Coast Guard CGEPT Result 2025 For Stage 1 Released, Check Steps To Download

Indian Coast Guard CGEPT Result 2025: The Indian Coast Guard has announced the Indian Coast Guard CGEPT Result 2025 for Stage 1. Candidates who appeared for the Combined Graduate Engineering Entrance Examination (CGEPT-01/2025) Stage 1 can now check their results by visiting the official website of the Indian Coast Guard using their login credentials.
Indian Coast Guard CGEPT Result 2025: Steps To Check
- Visit the official website of the Indian Coast Guard.
- On the homepage, click on the Indian Coast Guard CGEPT Result 2025 for Stage 1 link.
- Enter your login credentials on the new page.
- Submit the details to view your result on the screen.
- Download the result and take a printout for future reference.
Candidates who qualify in stage 1 will be eligible to appear for stage 2. Stage 2 will be completed over 12 days at the designated centres and consists of qualifying examinations, where candidates are marked either provisionally as 'Pass' or 'Fail.'
Details of Stage 2Stage 2 includes the following:
- Assessment and Adaptability Test
- Physical Fitness Test (PFT)
- Document Verification
- Recruitment Medical Examination
Selection Process
The final selection of candidates will be based on the merit list, which will be prepared region-wise for Navik (General Duty) and on an all-India basis for Yantrik. The merit list will take into account performance in all four stages of the selection process.
Recruitment Overview
- Registration Dates: June 13, 2024, to July 3, 2024
- Total Vacancies: 260 posts for Navik (General Duty) and 9 posts for Yantrik
For further details and updates, candidates are advised to visit the official website of the Indian Coast Guard.