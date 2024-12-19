Indian Coast Guard CGEPT Result 2025 For Stage 1 Released, Check Steps To Download

Indian Coast Guard CGEPT Result 2025: The Indian Coast Guard has announced the Indian Coast Guard CGEPT Result 2025 for Stage 1. Candidates who appeared for the Combined Graduate Engineering Entrance Examination (CGEPT-01/2025) Stage 1 can now check their results by visiting the official website of the Indian Coast Guard using their login credentials.

Indian Coast Guard CGEPT Result 2025: Steps To Check

Visit the official website of the Indian Coast Guard.

On the homepage, click on the Indian Coast Guard CGEPT Result 2025 for Stage 1 link.

Enter your login credentials on the new page.

Submit the details to view your result on the screen.

Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

Candidates who qualify in stage 1 will be eligible to appear for stage 2. Stage 2 will be completed over 12 days at the designated centres and consists of qualifying examinations, where candidates are marked either provisionally as 'Pass' or 'Fail.'

Details of Stage 2

Assessment and Adaptability Test

Physical Fitness Test (PFT)

Document Verification

Recruitment Medical Examination

Selection Process

The final selection of candidates will be based on the merit list, which will be prepared region-wise for Navik (General Duty) and on an all-India basis for Yantrik. The merit list will take into account performance in all four stages of the selection process.

Recruitment Overview

Registration Dates: June 13, 2024, to July 3, 2024

Total Vacancies: 260 posts for Navik (General Duty) and 9 posts for Yantrik

For further details and updates, candidates are advised to visit the official website of the Indian Coast Guard.