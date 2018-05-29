Coal Shortage In Delhi Power Plants, Arvind Kejriwal Writes To PM Modi Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote that the power demand had already crossed 6,200 MW and was expected to touch 7,000 MW.

39 Shares EMAIL PRINT Arvind Kejriwal wrote that PM Modi and L-G Anil Baijal must intervene to resolve the issue. (File) New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal today seeking their intervention into the "crisis-like" power situation developing in the national capital due to coal shortage. He said that a number of power houses in Delhi were facing acute coal shortage.



Mr Kejriwal wrote that the demand for power was increasing, and to avert load-shedding, PM Modi and L-G Anil Baijal must intervene to resolve the issue.



"Dadri I and II, Jhajjar and Badarpur are facing acute coal shortage since last many days and at present, all of them are operating one day ahead basis coal stock not sufficient for even one-day full generation. As per norms this stock conditions is to be maintained for at least 15 days ahead period," he wrote in the letter.



He wrote that the power demand had already crossed 6,200 MW and was expected to touch 7,000 MW. He urged them to intervene to resolve the crisis-like situation at the earliest to avoid load-shedding, or any major grid incidence.



He blamed the non-availability of transportation rakes with Indian Railways for the coal shortage.



"The available coals are not getting transported to the NCR thermal stations," he has written.



Earlier this month,



In his letter to the prime minister, Mr Kejriwal said the city has been receiving 1,133 cusecs of water from Haryana since 1996, but recently, for the first time in 22 years, the neighbouring state has contested Delhi's right over this water and partially stopped the supply to the national capital.



With inputs from IANS



Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal today seeking their intervention into the "crisis-like" power situation developing in the national capital due to coal shortage. He said that a number of power houses in Delhi were facing acute coal shortage.Mr Kejriwal wrote that the demand for power was increasing, and to avert load-shedding, PM Modi and L-G Anil Baijal must intervene to resolve the issue."Dadri I and II, Jhajjar and Badarpur are facing acute coal shortage since last many days and at present, all of them are operating one day ahead basis coal stock not sufficient for even one-day full generation. As per norms this stock conditions is to be maintained for at least 15 days ahead period," he wrote in the letter.He wrote that the power demand had already crossed 6,200 MW and was expected to touch 7,000 MW. He urged them to intervene to resolve the crisis-like situation at the earliest to avoid load-shedding, or any major grid incidence.He blamed the non-availability of transportation rakes with Indian Railways for the coal shortage."The available coals are not getting transported to the NCR thermal stations," he has written.Earlier this month, Mr Kejriwal wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his intervention in ensuring sufficient water supply from Haryana as the national capital stares at a possible water crisis. In his letter to the prime minister, Mr Kejriwal said the city has been receiving 1,133 cusecs of water from Haryana since 1996, but recently, for the first time in 22 years, the neighbouring state has contested Delhi's right over this water and partially stopped the supply to the national capital. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter