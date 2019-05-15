Coach Of Passenger Train Derails After Hitting Buffalo In Andhra Pradesh

No casualty was reported in the derailment incident.

All India | | Updated: May 15, 2019 06:04 IST
No other train services were affected due to the derailment as it is a single line.


Machilipatnam: 

A coach of a passenger train derailed near the Vadlamannadu railway station in Andhra Pradesh after hitting a buffalo on Tuesday evening, an official said.

Gudlavalleru Sub-Inspector P Vijaya Kumar said the Vijayawada-Machilipatnam passenger train had hit a buffalo near the station, leading to the derailment of a coach.

