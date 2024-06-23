Cloudburst Triggers Floods In Arunachal Pradesh, Rescue Ops Underway

Reports indicated that numerous houses and vehicles have been damaged due to the floodwaters.

Following a cloudburst, several areas of Arunachal Pradesh's Itanagar city have been inundated, causing significant damage to residents' property.

Reports indicated that numerous houses and vehicles have been damaged due to the floodwaters. The capital complex witnessed incidents of landslides affecting both vehicle and house premises. Denizens are urged to remain vigilant and cautious amid the inclement weather conditions.

Authorities have been monitoring the situation closely. Efforts are underway to assist affected residents and manage the aftermath of the natural disaster. The local administration has been taking all the necessary steps.

The state of Arunachal Pradesh has been witnessing continuous rainfall. Earlier on Tuesday, the Office of the Deputy Commissioner of Capital Itanagar announced the immediate closure of the road from Nirjuli to Banderdewa due to severe damage caused by continuous rainfall in the Karsingsa area.

A portion of the road has slid down, and a culvert has been washed away, rendering the route impassable.

After a thorough site inspection by the District Administration, Police, and Highway Department, it was decided to close the affected road segment and divert all traffic via Gumto.

Notably, several landslide incidents have been reported in many places in the state of Arunachal Pradesh following heavy rainfall.

It is noteworthy that the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather forecast, stating that heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Arunachal Pradesh in the next five days.

For the next seven days, IMD has forecast that light to moderate rain is very likely to occur at most places in Arunachal Pradesh.

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon has marked its arrival in Maharashtra in regions like Navsari, Jalgaon, Amravati, Chandrapur, and in different regions like Bijapur, Sukma, Malkangiri, Vizianagaram, and Islampur.

