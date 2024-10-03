Climate Change Causes Issues In Coastal Areas During Cyclones: Weather Chief

Raising concern over climate change DGM, IMD, Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said that an ice-melting process in polar regions is causing sea-level rise and coastal areas are facing problems, especially during cyclones.

Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said, "Climate change is an ongoing process. But, in recent decades the temperature of the surface air is rising rapidly. Due to this variation and global warming, there has been a rise in the frequency, duration and intensity of various extreme weather situations like heat waves and heavy rainfall. It has impacted the animal and plant spaces. Due to the temperature rise, there is an ice-melting process in polar regions which causes sea-level rise and coastal areas are facing problems, especially during cyclones."

He said that climate change is occurring due to man-made activities like an increase in greenhouse gases by human activities.

A conclave was organised to increase awareness so that people can take action at their individual level to minimise the release of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere and the adverse impact of climate change can be reduced.

"Whatever greenhouse gases are generated like carbon dioxide and methane that can survive in the atmosphere for about 100 to 300 years so that can have an adverse impact. We have to take steps to minimise the generation of greenhouse gases," he added.

He further said that a low pressure over the North Bay of Bengal may cause weather change over Odisha on October 4.

He further said, "A cyclone circulation has formed today over South East Bangladesh and neighbouring areas and a low pressure is likely to form over North Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of West Bengal and North Odisha around October 4. We are not expecting it to intensify further into depression or cyclone. As a low-pressure area, it will move inside and may cause weather change over North Eastern states, some parts over Eastern Odisha and Northern Odisha and also West Bengal."

