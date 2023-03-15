'Clerical Error' Led To Cut Power Supply At J&K BJP Chief's Residence

Ravinder Raina paid Rs 13,781 power dues after he was given a modified power bill.

The Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina has said that that a "clerical error" led to an inflated electricity bill and disconnected power supply at his residence in Jammu. On Tuesday, Mr Raina paid Rs 13,781 power dues after he was given a modified power bill in place of the earlier bill of over Rs 2 lakh.

Earlier, the Power development department had declared Mr Raina as a defaulter along with several other politicians, including former J&K chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad.

According to reports, Mr Azad owes over four lakh rupees to the power development department.

The PDD had disconnected power supply to more than 1,100 consumers in Jammu, and among the defaulters are several political leaders and officials.

"I don't want to get into any controversy. It was a technical error, a typing mistake. It has been rectified now. I requested the department to give me the bill and I have cleared it" said Mr Raina.

As Mr Raina displayed the modified power bill to cameras, he was asked how will common consumer deal with such "typing mistakes"?

"They can come to this office like I have come and rectify the mistake," he said.

Mr Raina is living in a government bungalow at Gandhinagar in Jammu. According to power department officials, the bill may have gotten mixed up with the pending dues of a previous occupant of the government bungalow.

"There was outstanding of some other person living in the same bungalow in the past. But there is no outstanding amount against him (Ravinder Raina)" said Mr Rajesh Kumar, Executive Engineer Power development department.

Jammu and Kashmir Power development department has launched a massive drive against defaulters and disconnected power supply in various parts of Jammu and Kashmir.

The department is installing smart meters to promote power efficiency. Officials said 90,000 smart meters have already been installed in Srinagar city.