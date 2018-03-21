Class 9 Student Allegedly Commits Suicide In Noida, Case Against 2 Teachers A 15-year-old student of class 9 has allegedly committed suicide, she had reportedly failed her examinations

A class 9 student was found hanging inside her home in east Delhi by her parents on Tuesday evening. The 15-year-old girl had reportedly failed her examinations; her family has blamed her teachers at a private school in Noida for "too much pressure" on her.The teenager's parents had gone out yesterday and she was alone at their home in Mayur Vihar. When they returned a couple of hours later, around 6 pm, they found the girl's room locked. On breaking open the door, they found her hanging. The girl's father and brother immediately took her to Kailash Hospital but the doctors could not revive her.The teenager's mother alleged that she had often complained about two teachers who were very strict and scolded her regularly. The girl had even refused to go to school, claimed her mother.Police suspect the girl killed herself though no suicide note has been found. The body has been sent for postmortem and how she died can only be confirmed after they get the report say police.The family has not yet filed any complaint, say police. Sources close to the family say they are consulting lawyers.The teenager was a good dancer and was training in classical dance, says her family.Not even a month ago, in Madhya Pradesh, another student appearing for his Class 12 Boards committed suicide, allegedly because of examination stress. In January, a Class 4 student was found hanging at his home in Bhopal, not long after he was scolded by his family over studies. The 10-year-old was allegedly depressed; the police said before he was found hanging, the boy had been scolded by his mother for playing instead of studying. "He was not good in studies," said the investigating officer.Recently, IIM Rohtak, took an initiative to address excessive stress students undergo during examinations. As part of the initiative a programme called "Say No to Suicide, Just Laugh" was organised by Gurdatar Ryait, a student of IIM, who is also a stand-up comedian.