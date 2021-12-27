Class 8 Student Allegedly Harassed Over 'Love Affair' Commits Suicide

The parents and family members of the girl are protesting, demanding justice. (Representational)

A 13-year-old in Guwahati died by suicide, leaving a note behind alleging harassment by the school principal, police said. The Assam Police have launched a man-hunt for the principal of the Guwahati school.

The girl, a class 8 student, jumped off the fifth floor of her school on December 24. She was immediately taken to a hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries on Sunday.

The principal of the school allegedly harassed the girl for her 'love affair' with another student, police sources told NDTV.

The parents and family members of the girl are protesting, demanding justice. Locals allege that the principal insulted the girl in front of the boy's parents.

Police have registered a case for abetment of suicide by minor and named the principal in the FIR.

The principal is missing and the police has launched an operation to find her, police sources said.

The news comes just days after a Chennai schoolgirl died by suicide, leaving a note that said "a girl is safe only in the mother's womb or the grave". A 21-year-old college student has been arrested for sexual assault.

In the note found in the room, the girl suggested that school was not safe and teachers could not be trusted. She wrote that she could not even study or sleep because of "mental torture even in her dreams".