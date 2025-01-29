Woman Raped, Acid Poured On Her In Front Of Children In Assam

A 30-year-old woman was allegedly raped and poured acid on in front of her two children in Assam's Cachar district, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place on January 22 when the 28-year-old accused - the victim's neighbour - barged into her house.

According to the police, the two had engaged in a verbal spat during which the victim had snubbed her neighbour. Hours later, the accused forced his way into the woman's home when her husband was away.

When the victim's husband returned home, he found his wife on the floor with her mouth, hands, and feet tied. An acid-like substance was also poured on her body, officials said.

The woman was rushed to the Silchar Medical College and Hospital and is in a critical condition, officials said.

The accused is currently on the run.

The victim's husband has filed a case of sexual assault and the police are on the lookout for the accused.

Officials are also awaiting the medical report to ascertain whether the woman was raped.