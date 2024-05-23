Class 5 Girl Dies By Suicide After Mother Denies Trip To Tourist Spot

"Autopsy is being conducted. Further probe is on," police said (Representational)

A 10-year-old girl allegedly died by suicide in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur on Thursday after her mother refused to take her to Bhedaghat, a famous tourist spot in the district, police said.

The girl, a Class V student, had been pestering her mother to take her to Bhedaghat, 10 km away, said a police official.

When the mother refused, the girl went upstairs and hanged herself with the door curtain, said Danvantri Nagar police station's inspector Vinod Pathak.

"Autopsy is being conducted. Further probe is on," he added.

