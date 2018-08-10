Class 2 Student Allegedly Raped By Electrician In Delhi Government School

Delhi police picked up the electrician from a line-up by the Class 2 student.

A Class 2 student was allegedly raped in a government-run school in the heart of Delhi. An electrician has been arrested, the police said on Friday.

The student also has an older sister in the school.

On Thursday, the electrician allegedly gagged the child, dragged her to a water pump in the school premises and raped her.

The accused man was reportedly picked up from a line-up by the little girl.

The child's family lives in slums near the school.

This is the latest in several child rapes reported from different states this year.

In one of the worst cases, an eight-year-old girl was kidnapped, drugged and gang-raped for days in Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir before being killed in the first week of January.

This led to the introduction of the death sentence for the rape girls under the age of 12.