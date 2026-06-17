Class 12 Topper Dies By Suicide In Dehradun, Leaves "I Love You Mom, Dad" Note

A 23-year-old woman has allegedly died by suicide at her residence in Uttarakhand's Dehradun, leaving an "I love you" note for her parents.

Riya Kumari Thapa, a daughter of a 1999 Kargil War veteran, was found dead when she did not open her room on Tuesday morning.

Her mother had gone to her room to call her for lunch. She, however, didn't open the door, following which her mother alerted her father. The family then forced the door open and found her hanging.

A suicide note was allegedly recovered from her room.

"I love you, Mummy, Papa. No one is at fault," she allegedly wrote in Hindi.

She used to study at night and usually woke up late, senior police officer Ankit Kandari said.

"In the note, the woman expressed affection for her father and said no one was to be blamed for her death, attributing the decision to her own perceived incompetence," Kandari told reporters.

He said that frustration over a lack of success in her studies appears to be the primary reason behind the extreme step.

Thapa, who had topped her school after scoring 97 per cent in Class 12, was preparing for the re-examination of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) on June 21. She reportedly had not cleared the medical examination in her first attempt.