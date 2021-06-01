"Safety First": Students, Parents React To Cancellation Of Class 12 Exams

Class 12 exams cancelled: As soon as the decision to scrap the exams was announced, several students and parents took to Twitter to express their thoughts.

'Safety First': Students, Parents React To Cancellation Of Class 12 Exams

The evaluation criteria for Class 12 students will be released soon. (Representational)

New Delhi:

The CBSE Class 12 board exams have been cancelled "in the interest of students" amid the raging pandemic, the government announced on Tuesday. The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CICSE) has also cancelled the Class 12 exams. The evaluation criteria for Class 12 students will be released soon.

"Anxiety among students, parents and teachers must be put to an end, and students should not be forced to appear for exams in such a stressful situation," a government statement quoted Prime Minister Narendra Modi as saying.

As soon as the decision to scrap the exams was announced, several students and parents took to Twitter to express their thoughts. While most of them applauded the decision, some of the tweets by students expressed their disappointment.

"Good! Let our kids utilize their valuable time being home to experiment all that they learnt at institution. Brain work to be supported by their parents in finding new ways or needful inventions. This is the time for students to use their time at hand valuably," wrote one Twitter user. "Respect sir. Great decision," was the reaction of , Anubha Shrivastava SahaiPresident of India-wide Parents Association Lawyer and child rights activist.

Several Twitter users called the decision to keep the safety of students as priority "historic". 

Some of the students seemed disappointed with the decision. "We want to give exams.Covid is just an excuse," said one, "Pls don't do this. I have studied day and night for board exams, tweeted another. 

Those students who want to take the exams would be provided with such an option as and when the situation becomes conducive, the government has informed.

The social media platform has also been flooded with memes and jokes around students' reaction to the decision to cancel the exams.

Several students appealed for the cancellation of the state board exams, too. 

The government has said that the state governments will take their own decisions over conducting the exams.

The decision to cancel CBSE Class 12 exams was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by PM Modi in which it was decided that the boardwill take steps to compile the results of Class 12 students as per a well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner.